Led by Sheffield Half Marathon record-holder Andrew Heyes, Hallamshire’s senior men’s team beat Leeds City Athletic Club on a wet and boggy Kiveton Park course last weekend, with their female counterparts also first in their event ahead of Holmfirth Harriers.

Heyes was second in the men’s 10km race and just three seconds behind the overall winner - Joshua Dickinson from Leeds City - but good finishes for Cameron Bell (sixth), Jamie Hall (ninth), Chris Law (eleventh), Johnathan Crickmore (twelfth) and Connor Milnes (eighteenth) meant Hallamshire took first place overall with the lowest total score when all the finishes were added up.

Hallamshire’s women were led by Katie Palfreman, who finished fourth overall on the 7km course.

Laura Smith, Charlotte Slack and Evie Brailsford made up the team and crossed in twelfth, thirteenth and twenty-first place respectively to help bring the team title back to South Yorkshire.

"It was a really good weekend for the club and it was nice to see a few kids doing it,” said Andy Thake from Hallamshire Harriers.

Jonah Cooper took the under-15s boys title after completing the 4km route in 13 minutes and 38 seconds, while Tom Thake marked his twelfth birthday by winning the under-13 boys race.

The under-13 boys also took the team silver thanks to the combined efforts of birthday boy Tom, Evan Skhul (eighth) and William Martin (seventeenth).

From left to right: Charlotte Slack, Laura Smith, Nicola Squires, Evie Brailsford and Katie Palfreeman.