Great Britain star Adam Ellis will be ready to race for Sheffield at Ipswich

Ellis crashed out of Monday’s win at King’s Lynn and sustained a knee injury but the France-based racer has remained in the UK and will ride in the big Premiership clash.

The fourth play-off spot appears to be a straight shootout between the Witches and Tigers which means the Foxhall clash is huge.

Sheffield were big winners on Monday with the four league points gained in Norfolk at the same time as Ipswich came away from Belle Vue pointless.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adam Ellis has confirmed he will be ready to race for Sheffield at Ipswich on Thursday.

The results propelled Simon Stead’s men into the play-off positions with meetings in hand on their hosts.

Stead said: “The four points we gained at King’s Lynn were massive for us and I know the travelling Sheffield fans enjoyed it.

“Now we go to Ipswich and it would be a big result if we could get something from the meeting, the boys will be going for the win that’s for sure.

“Our away following is remarkable, they make a lot of noise and we look forward to seeing them out in force at Ipswich.”

Tigers are back at Owlerton next Thursday, August 12, when they face a strong Wolverhampton side who are strongly fancied for the title.

Tickets are on sale now and there will also be admission on the night available. All Owlerton facilities are now available once again.

Plenty of Wolverhampton fans are expected to make the trip with a bumper crowd expected.

Meanwhile skipper Kyle Howarth and Ellis have been confirmed in the British Final at Belle Vue on Monday August 16 with tickets available from the Belle Vue website now.

IPSWICH: Jason Crump, Jake Allen, Danny King, Anders Rowe, Craig Cook, Drew Kemp, Paul Starke.