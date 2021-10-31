GB Para-Badminton coach from Sheffield announced as UK Coaching Awards finalist

Richard Morris, who led the GB Para-Badminton team to a silver and a bronze medal in its debut Paralympics, has been shortlisted as one of 25 finalists at the UK Coaching Awards 2021.

“It's a proud moment to be recognised by UK Coaching and the people that nominated me,” said Richard.

"I never expected to be nominated, so being a finalist as amazing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Richard Morris, who led the GB Para-Badminton team to a silver and a bronze medal in its debut Paralympics, has been shortlisted as one of 25 finalists at the UK Coaching Awards 2021. Photo: Alan Spink.

"The last two years have been the craziest coaching time of my life. Training world class players badminton, over zoom whilst the do movement patterns in the garage or on a car park was something that I thought I would never have to do but it has made us closer as a team.”

Richard, who has been coaching for a decade, also selflessly raised £5,000 to help his athletes continue training and build up rank points ahead of the Paralympics.

He added: "Preparing for my first games was always going to be an emotional rollercoaster but I can now see why people give up large proportions of their life trying to achieve it. It’s like no other event.

“Watching my squad, play and fight in Tokyo was by far my proudest moment as coach so far. Knowing them for the last 10 years and seeing where they have come from to watching them on the biggest stage was a moment that I will never forget.”