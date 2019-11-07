Futsal: Sheffield FC fall to narrow loss against Liverpool

Sheffield FC Futsal squad.

From the first whistle both teams made their intentions clear, as they looked to press high up the court and get shots off early.

It was Sheffield that settled into their rhythm first and they made the breakthrough with less than three minutes played.

Miscommunication between Liverpool goalkeeper Ryan Kelly and his defender meant the ball was cleared straight into the path of Daniel Neath who had the simplest of tasks to roll the ball into an unguarded net.

The game quickly changed in Liverpool’s favour in a matter of minutes and Sheffield only had themselves to blame.

Jake Quarmby pounced on an error and hammered the ball home ruthlessly past a helpless Jordan Wildey.

Two minutes later and Liverpool had the lead. A quickly-taken corner and a clever reverse pass caught the Sheffield defence sleeping allowing Quarmby to score.

Captain Wildey was being kept busy and pulled off a string of saves, but Sheffield couldn’t force the breakthrough.

Wildey said: “We know we should have done more. We have shown how good we can play and although we had a couple of players missing, we know we can be much better.”