Fully stocked South Yorkshire team heads for English Schools Athletics Championships

The county team contains the maximum number of 40 entrants, with each required to meet strict entry standards. Female athletes outnumber males in the side.

All four South Yorkshire medalists from last year are back in action this time around in Birmingham.

Melissa Coxon (Rotherham) and Lauren Foletti (Sheffield) both won silver last year in the intermediate 300m hurdles and javelin respectively and remain in the same age group this year.

Cyane Robinson (Rotherham) is back in the senior 1,500m where she finished second last year.

And Joel Vernon (Sheffield), a bronze medalist in the junior second last year moves up to intermediate where he will go in the 200m.

Acacia Williams-Hewitt (Sheffield) narrowly missed out on a medal in the intermediate 200m, as did Nandy Kihuya (Sheffield) in the junior 300m but will fancy their chances this time around as they go in the same age group.

Saskia Huxham (Sheffield) has improved greatly since last year when she finished fifth in the senior 800m and is a real medal prospect this time around.

Other athletes hoping for improvement in the same age groups this year are Ava Jones (Doncaster, junior 200m), Daphney Adebayo (Sheffield, junior shot) and Callam Hey (Sheffield, intermediate long jump).

Hallamshire’s Ruby Simpson, who runs for Derbyshire, is favourite to win the junior 800m after finishing third last time.

South Yorkshire team

Senior Boys

100: Louis Hinchliffe (Sheffield); 1500: Matthew Fuller (S); Discus: Chuk Ossamor (S)

Senior Girls

200: Ellie Booker (Rotherham), Sara Zintchen (S); 800: Saskia Huxham (S), Emma Ball (R); 1500: Cyane Robinson (R), Keiva Rennocks (R); High Jump: Charlotte Kerr (S); Pole Vault: Jasmin Waters (Barnsley)

Intermediate Boys

100: Damien Curtis (Doncaster); 200: Joel Vernon (S), David Chapman (R), Eddie Cassidy (D); 400: Nathan Dyas (S); 3000: Scott Nutter (B); Long Jump: Callam Hay (S)

Intermediate Girls

200: Bronwyn Mooney (S), Acacia Williams-Hewitt (S); 1500: Mo Martin (S); 3000: Ester Rowe-Towle (S); 80 Hurdles: Nicole Lannie (D); 300 Hurdles: Melissa Coxon (R); High Jump: Miriam Levy (S); Long Jump: Kristie Archer (R); Discus: Aaliya Cawley (D); Javelin: Lauren Foletti (S)

Junior Boys

Pole Vault: Will Lane (S)

