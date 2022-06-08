The Tru Plant Tigers host Wolverhampton for the second time in the space of three weeks - the only side to have beaten Sheffield so far in 2022.

But last time out at home, Stead’s side responded to their first loss of the year in sublime style by claiming their biggest win (54-36) of the season to date against rivals Belle Vue.

And after being beaten by that same scoreline in the West Midlands last Monday, Stead now wants to see his riders dig deep to produce another winning performance in front of the Tigers’ faithful.

Stead said ahead of the clash, “This season’s Premiership is so unpredictable, the nature of the league is so up and down that you really do have to take each meeting as it comes. Because if you’re not at your best, anybody could turn up and beat you.

“Wolverhampton have already proved they are capable of coming here and winning, so we need to step things up again on Thursday, apply ourselves how we did against Belle Vue a fortnight ago and aim to get back to winning ways.

“I couldn’t fully, and still can’t, put my finger on it [the defeat at Wolverhampton] but as I said after that meeting, it’s about how we bounce back from that and we have to come back better for it.

“We have to draw a line in the sand and refocus ahead of Thursday.”

Simon Stead wants the Sheffield Tigers to bounce back from defeat.

Sheffield will be at full strength for the clash with No.1 Jack Holder full of confidence following his 15-point maximum in Hungary on Monday in the Grand Prix Challenge Qualifier.

Meanwhile, Wolverhampton are still hopeful Steve Worrall will be passed fit to take his place again after he aggravated an old collarbone injury during their recent win at reigning Champions Peterborough last Thursday.

SHEFFIELD: Jack Holder, Craig Cook, Tobiasz Musielak, Kyle Howarth, Adam Ellis, Stefan Nielsen, Connor Mountain.