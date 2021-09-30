Former Westfield Health boss named honorary chairman of Sheffield Hatters

Sheffield Hatters will pay tribute to Graham Moore, the former chairman of Westfield Health, before their Women’s British Basketball League (WBBL) curtain-raiser against Durham Palatinates at the All Saints Sports Centre on Saturday (tip-off 2.00pm).

Westfield Health has supported the club for more than 10 years.

"Without his support we wouldn’t have been able to run,” said Sheffield Hatters trustee Sarah McQueen.

Graham and the Hatters' 2019 team at their fundraising dinner two years ago.

Betty Codona OBE, the club’s founder and coach, added: "Graham's support for Sheffield Hatters over the years has been hugely appreciated.

“Graham understands the importance of the club and supports our pathway, which helps to inspire females to be independent and confident in whatever route their life takes them.

"We already considered him part of the Hatters Family but it is an honour to have him as our president."

The club, which has won more than one trophy per year on average since its formation, celebrates its sixtieth anniversary this year.

Graham said: “I have long admired Sheffield Hatters, not only for being the most successful WBBL team, but for their sterling work in the community with the under-privileged and young.

“That they do it on most limited of resources and organised by voluntary effort is all the more commendable – and their return to the WBBL in their anniversary year is so timely.”