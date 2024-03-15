Footballers survive 'beasting' fitness session at Sheffield boxing gym

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The only strikers Glyn normally relates to are those who punch each other in the ring.

But Rhodes now has a new-found respect for the 'beautiful game' after meeting members of the non-league Maltby Main football club.

They came over for a training session from Rotherham to Hillsborough to see how he helps deliver belts and titles to amateurs and professional fighters.

"Their manager wanted them to have some alternative sort of training and brought them over" said Rhodes.

"They have been last year but the manager told me this time to give them a proper beasting in circuit training" said Glyn.

"I have to say, they impressed me for their fitness. All of them got through the session very well, I thought.

"The other thing that struck me was their team spirit and their camaraderie, they are obviously a good bunch of lads.

Maltby Main football club visits Sheffield Boxing Centre, Glyn Rhodes left

"One guy was struggling with the press-ups but got through it with all the banter that was going in. They seemed a great bunch of lads with a great spirit between them."

The Maltby Main footballers, who play in the Northern Counties East League Premier Division and lost 4-0 at Bottsford Town last Saturday, aren't the only Rotherham sports people who have impressed Glyn, in terms of conditioning.

He has fond memories of training Alfie To'Oala, an international Samoan rugby player, now aged 44.

The 18 stone flanker or No 8 played for Rotherham Titans 46 times, (95 points) in the 2001-03 season, securing a top 10 position of the division's top try scorers with 13.

Retired boxer Jez Wilson and Alfie Tooala at SBC gym run Pic by Glyn Rhodes.

"He looked a very intimidating, but he was a lovely fella, great to work with and a big, big unit.

"He sparred with boxers while he was with us and in the highly-physical sport he comes from you could guess he'd be good at boxing, for sure.