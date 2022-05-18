First race victory of the year for Pett

Marcus Pett claimed victory in Pembrey.

Producing a superb drive in the second heat of round five to claim a very popular win, he impressed throughout the weekend and moved up into fifth position in the championship standings.

Starting out the third event of the 2022 season with the fourth fastest time in the qualifying practice, Pett finished sixth in heat one of round four, was an improved fourth in heat two and then seventh in the day's final.Fifth quickest in Sunday's practice, the Lincolnshire racer took seventh in the opening heat of round five before his superb victory in heat two - heading home former category vice-champion Steve Whitelegg (Bury) by just 0.4 seconds.

In the final, Pett experienced a luckless engine failure on lap four and thus retired.“It was a really good weekend,” Pett said.

"It’s a shame we had an engine go in the final ut I’m obviously really happy to have won again."