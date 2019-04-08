Final countdown to celebration of former snooker great Cliff Thorburn at Sheffield Masters tournament

Final preparations are being made as Sheffield readies itself for a festival of snooker.

The world’s top 32 players will battle it out at the Crucible Theatre from April 20 to May 6 but fans will be able to get a taste of the action this week as former greats of the game take part in the Sheffield Masters.

Cliff Thorburn in action at the Crucible in 1977

The tournament, celebrating the achievements of former world champion Cliff Thorburn, from Canada, will take place at the Crucible on Thursday, April 11.

It will also include a visit from Sarah Fountain Smith, the Canadian Deputy High Commissioner to the UK as well as a champions’ dinner the night before.

The draw for the tournament has now been made and it will see Cliff Thorburn take on Stephen Hendry, Ken Doherty will face qualifier Barry Pinches, Jimmy White will be up against Joe Johnson and Aaron Canavan lines up against John Parrott.

Mark Williams and John Higgins in the final of 2018 Betfred World Championship at The Crucible, Sheffield. Picture: Richard Sellers/PA Wire

The event will be split between two sessions – at 2pm and 7pm – and tickets are still available for both.

As part of the programme, there will also be a golf day at Dore and Totley Golf Club on Wednesday, April 10 and a champions’ dinner and auction 10 at The Kenwood Hall Hotel and Spa taking place on the evening of April 10.

Both events have now sold out.

There will be a raffle and auction with all proceeds being donated to the Sheffield charity Eden Dora Trust for Children with Encephalitis.

The tournament will also be broadcast live on national TV – on FreeSports.

For more information on the Sheffield Masters tournament or to book tickets for the snooker visit www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk or call 0114 2496000.

The World Snooker Championship qualifiers will also take place this week at the English Institute of Sport Sheffield between Wednesday, April 10 and 17.

For more information or to book tickets for the World Championship qualifiers visit www.worldsnooker.com