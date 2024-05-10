Fighting for a better life - Claire joins boxing's paid ranks
and live on Freeview channel 276
Now she has a much more welcome battle on her hands - she is to make her debut as a professional boxer.
The 26-year-old Sheffield-born southpaw will open her professional career on a packed card also featuring two other women boxers, at Magna Centre, Rotherham, on June 29.
She has come a long way since being diagnosed with depression at the age of 20 and ending up in hospital after attempting to take her own life.
In October, the former Parson Cross schoolgirl told The Star she had "found purpose" in her life.
"I truly owe my life to coaches Steve Bailey, Ryan Rhodes and Steven Nettleship" she said, at the time.
In a few weeks, Claire, who works as a pastry chef, will demonstrate how far she has come when she enters the unforgiving surrounds of a pro boxing ring.
She will take on an as yet unknown opponent as part of a nine-fight bill, presented by promoters Stefy Bull and Ryan Rhodes.
Rhodes, her manager, believes that exciting times lay ahead for the welterweight...but recognises that he must be careful with the match-making.
"It is a big card, we have three title fights on it, and it's a great opportunity for Claire to make her debut on a night like that," he said.
"She had five or six amateur fights, she won them all and was desperate to make that next step and become professional."
Claire, who trains under Steve Bailey's tutelage, is a southpaw and difficult to compete against, said Rhodes.
"She is very awkward, she has got a bit of dig on her, half-decent power, really.
"We are looking for the right opponent for her, one that suits her stage of development.
"We have to match her carefully so she takes the right step at the right time."
Rhodes says Watts' arrival on the pro scene indicates the growth of female participation in the sport.
"It is growing and growing.
"Over the last four or five years the likes of Katie Taylor, Chantelle Cameron, Natasha Jonas and Savanna Marshall have brought women's boxing to the forefront of the sport.
"They have done great things and in the next few years it is going to be well up there with the male fighters - the crowds will be supporting them more and more."
Rhodes likes the limited format of two-minute rounds for women - saying the excitement and intensity of those short, sharp sessions would be diluted if they brought it up to three minutes.
The other females on the June bill are Bree Wright, 28, and Ebonie Jones, 25.