Fighters will earn more if they KO opponents at Sheffield's 'perfect' boxing Arena

Any fighter who finishes his or her bout ahead of the scheduled distance will see their purse increased.

It's a sure-fire way of getting the best out of those competing on the card at the Park Community Arena, on February 9.

Asif likes his shows to have explosive moments and says: "We offered this bonus in our first three shows, and now I'll stand by my word and bring it back again.

"We are in the entertainment business and people love KOs.

"Right now, financially, it is hard times for people, they are probably feeling stress at work and want to have a good time when they are spending money, so why not?"

Asked how much he'd be rewarding his KO artists, he replied: "It's enough...they can probably get a cheap holiday on Ryan Air with it!"

The show is headlined by an EBU European Bantamweight bout between Thomas Essomba (12 8 1) and Frenchman Elie Konki(14 1 0.)Essomba, a 36-year-old Sheffield-based Cameroonian, won the title last Summer.

Community Arena pic by Connor McMain via GBM

At the 2012 Olympics, he was captain of the Cameroon boxing team, before defecting and being granted political asylum and indefinite leave to remain in the United Kingdom. He is now a British citizen.

He has a boxing profile in Sheffield, having previously lost to locally-trained Sunny Edwards while beating Waleed Din, from Sheffield Lane Top.

Asif, who owns the GBM promotional/managerial company, said: "Thomas trains at Grant Smith's Steel City gym and he is up against a fellow Olympian (2016) in Konki.

"They are both coming to win, they are proper competitors."

Thomas Essomba Pic by Connor McMain at GBM Sports

The show should cement GBM's position at the Community Arena, which they opened with the first sporting event there last October.

"That was a night to remember," said Asif.

"It only opened up a day before the fight and it was a last-minute thing for details, like getting internet installed.

"Everything went well though, we made history with the first-ever sporting event there, we've got that achievement for life.

Izzy Asif Pic by Connor McMain at GBM Sports

"The Arena itself is absolutely brilliant, it is the perfect size and holds more than 2,000 people.

"It is state of the art in everything, the ring walk and video is as good as any in the country," said the promoter.

"People from Matchroom were in town for our opening night because it had been the evening before Josh Warrington v Leigh Wood at Sheffield Arena and they saw for themselves that what we do here is good.