DBL Sheffield Sharks were toppled 93-65 on the road at Manchester Giants

Manchester moved back into the top eight after an emphatic home win as they pursue a place in the benecos BBL Play-Offs.

The Giants improve to 14-17 ahead of their final two league games with Sheffield still not guaranteed a top eight finish as they drop to 16-15.

Leading scorers - Mike McCall Jnr 19, Torry Butler 18, Willie Clayton 16 (Giants); Chris Alexander 16, Drago Brcina 14, Dirk Williams 13 (Sharks)