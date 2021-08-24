Fantastic five prove age is just a number at British Masters Championships
Five fantastic athletes from Sheffield proved age is just a number by earning podium places at the 2021 British Masters Championships.
The national competition for athletes aged 35 and over took place in Derby last weekend and saw five representatives of City of Sheffield & Dearne AC pick up medals in their respective events.
Tom Grantham won gold in Men’s over-35s 400m hurdles while Chris Ireland came first in the Men’s over-60s steeplechase and there was a silver medal for James Taylor in the Men’s over-35s discus.
Jed Turner and Mike Quinn also both won bronze in the Men’s over-60s and over-65s 800m events respectively.
“It was good for me and a few of the club athletes did really well,” said Tom, who teaches PE at King Edward VII school.
"I ran a season-best time and the fastest I have ran in two years. Four-hundred metre hurdles in my domestic age group is really strong, you have got people like Dai Greene (2010 Commonwealth Games gold medallist) and Rich Yates (2010 Commonwealth Games 4×400m relay bronze medallist).
"A lot of people who kept at it [throughout lockdown] have done well.”
Several young athletes from Sheffield & Dearne also shone at last weekend’s Yorkshire County Championships.
Highlights included a clean sweep for the club in the under-20 discus event as Aaliyah Cawley took gold followed by Caitlin Rimmer in second and Olivia Ainley in third.
Sprinter David Chapman also set a new personal best time of 21.94 seconds as he won the Men's under-20 200m.
And there were golds for Callum Hay in the Men’s under-20 long jump and Rudi May in the under-15 pole vault.