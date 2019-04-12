Esh Group Eagles Newcastle 72 DBL Sharks Sheffield 76

DBL Sharks Sheffield breathed new life into the play-off push with a 76-72 win at Esh Group Eagles Newcastle.

The Sharks never trailed in the match and looked to be on course for a comfortable triumph as they led by 11 points heading into the final three minutes.

But Newcastle threatened a dramatic turnaround as they embarked on a 9-0 run and had possession with a chance of tying the game before a costly turnover which helped Sheffield end their barren run.

Dirk Williams landed 26 points for the Sharks.

The Sharks climbed back up to fourth in the BBL Championship with a six point cushion inside the top eight.