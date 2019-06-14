Equal opportunities: Male boxer says he is delighted to be on the undercard of South Yorkshire female fighter Terri Harper
Sheffield boxer Callum Hancock says he will be honoured to appear on the first ever "female undercard" in Yorkshire.
A Ryan Rhodes-Stefy Bull event is being planned for the Magna Centre, Rotherham, on July 19, and the lead fight that evening will be Terri Harper against Nozipho Bell for the vacant International Boxing Organization world female super featherweight title.
Hancock is thrilled to be part of such a big night, in which 22-year-old Harper aims to become South Yorkshire's latest global ring ruler.
"Terri is an absolute credit to herself and a credit to the sport" said Hancock, from Eckington.
"I am all for women having every opportunity that a man gets and I am absolutely honoured to be boxing on a female undercard for the first time in Yorkshire, I believe.
"What Terri stands for in life is above and beyond anybody else's expectation."
Hancock said, as a boxer, the Denaby woman she was putting her life on the line "and making a lot of sacrifices to step foot through those ropes. So massive hats off to Terri Harper."
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Harper, who has been sparring with Scunthorpe star Gemma Richardson, is hoping to collect the belt after what will be just her eighth fight. Her previous seven wins have included four knockouts.
Recently, trainer Bull told The Star that Harper will not only become South Yorkshire's next world champion but is strong and talented enough to fight men in the ring.
Meanwhile Hancock, who is also unbeaten, will be looking for his 10th straight win at Magna.
He said there had been a lot of distractions in his life - his brother Charlie is recovering from a catalogue of road crash injuries - but that he was prioritising boxing and was leaving no stone unturned in preparation.
His opponent has yet to be named.
Also on the bill are Lee Appleyard against Omari Grant, as well as Callum Beardow, Jason Cunningham, Nicolie Campbell and Levi Kinsiona.