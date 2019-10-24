EIS in Sheffield to host badminton event for five to 11-year-old youngsters
A special event aimed at encouraging youngsters to take up badminton visits Sheffield today (Friday).
Thursday, 24th October 2019, 11:10 am
Updated
Thursday, 24th October 2019, 1:53 pm
The Racket Pack is a nationwide scheme aimed at promoting the sport to youngsters aged between five and 11.
It visits the EIS at Attercliffe today with taster sessions being laid on all day for young children across the city.
A spokesperson on behalf of organisers Badminton England said: "The session will be attended by some of our para-badminton squad and is aimed at helping promote a lifelong love of badminton."