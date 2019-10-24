EIS in Sheffield to host badminton event for five to 11-year-old youngsters

A special event aimed at encouraging youngsters to take up badminton visits Sheffield today (Friday).

By Ricky Charlesworth
Thursday, 24th October 2019, 11:10 am
Updated Thursday, 24th October 2019, 1:53 pm
Badminton event at the EIS.

The Racket Pack is a nationwide scheme aimed at promoting the sport to youngsters aged between five and 11.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

It visits the EIS at Attercliffe today with taster sessions being laid on all day for young children across the city.

A spokesperson on behalf of organisers Badminton England said: "The session will be attended by some of our para-badminton squad and is aimed at helping promote a lifelong love of badminton."