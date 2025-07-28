Eagles Women return to winning ways in Championship

Sheffield Eagles Women’s Red side bounced back in style on Sunday afternoon with a vital 20-32 win over Castleford Tigers in the Women’s Championship.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following a narrow defeat to Swinton Lionesses in their previous outing, Andrea Dobson MBE and Louis Townsend were looking for a response — and their players delivered, claiming an important two points to boost their league standing with only two games remaining in the regular season.

Travelling to the Mend-A-Hose Jungle, the Eagles were bolstered by the addition of York Valkyrie captain Sade Rihari, who joined on dual-registration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rihari made an immediate impact, crossing for the game’s first try just nine minutes in with a stunning 30-metre solo break.

Eagles celebrate their opening try against Castleford.

Just four minutes later, the Eagles extended their lead as they shifted the ball wide to the right, allowing Megan Holcouk to dive over in the corner to make it 0-10.

Sheffield’s confidence grew, and their attacking momentum continued. Abbi Simpson fooled the defence with a clever dummy to score to the right of the posts, and shortly after, Rachel Eastwood powered over from close range after a dart from dummy half to send the Eagles into a 0-20 lead.

Castleford, however, fought back and scored either side of the interval to reduce the deficit to 10-20, keeping themselves in the contest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the final twenty minutes, the Eagles regained control with quick-fire tries through Phoebe Evans and Hailey Swann, pushing the score line to a commanding 10-32 lead.

Despite two late Castleford scores, Sheffield held firm to secure a much-needed win.

With a two-week break ahead, the Eagles now turn their focus to a crucial home clash against London Broncos at Sheffield Hallam University Sports Park on Sunday 17th August (2pm KO), before rounding off their regular season at the Steel City Stadium against Featherstone Rovers on Sunday 31st August (12:30pm KO).

Sheffield Eagles: Irimagha, Holocuk, Simpson, Thomas, McGready, Rihari, Scott, Clayton, Eastwood, Arnold, Cussons, Evans, Swann

Interchanges (all used): Fleming, Dowling, Senior, Deharabi

Tries: Rihari (9’), Holocuk (13’), Simpson (22’), Eastwood (28’), Evans (62’), Swann (65’)

Goals: Eastwood (4/6)