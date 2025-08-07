Eagles Wheelchair team back in Super League action this weekend

Sheffield Eagles Wheelchair Head Coach Greg Brown says the side are growing in confidence and competitiveness as they continue in their debut season in the Betfred Wheelchair Super League.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With another tough challenge on the horizon away at Halifax Panthers this weekend, Brown sat down this week to reflect on recent performances, areas of progress, and the development of his young squad.

Coming off a narrow defeat to Hull FC in one of their previous outings, Brown remains upbeat about the performance and growth of his side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We had that game the other week against Hull FC where we sadly couldn’t get over the line, everyone put in a really good shift that day,” he said.

Eagles Wheelchair Head Coach Greg Brown

“We got so close to them and I’m sure if we were to play them again, we’d have a good chance of beating them.

“We went ahead in that game, but it was just a bit of that Super League experience that got them over the line in the end to find a way to get the win.”

Brown has been honest about the challenges his side has faced in their debut Super League campaign, but believes every match is a valuable learning experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The thing we’ve found so far in the Super League is that you come up against some vastly experienced sides who have played together for a while, in comparison to us where we’ve got a relatively young squad, and I’m sure the players can learn from some of these moments that they’re experiencing on-and-off the pitch.”

Looking ahead to this Saturday’s trip to face Halifax Panthers, Brown sees it as another opportunity to measure progress and continue closing the gap on the league’s elite.

“We’ve already played Halifax so far this year in the Challenge Cup, and we’ll use that defeat against them last time as a point to try and improve on, and the aim is to do better this week,” he explained.

“The gap between the top of the league and the bottom half of the league is quite big, so it’s about now trying to bridge that gap and trying to aim to reach that elite area of the league as you call it, but we can’t just expect that to happen overnight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Halifax have got a team full of international players, it’s always a great opportunity to play teams like that, and our players will only develop more by having more regular opportunities to play these really good teams.”

That development is already starting to show, particularly in the club’s younger players, who have stepped up impressively during the season."