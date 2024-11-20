Eagles Wheelchair player receives international call-up

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Ea0gles Wheelchair player Chris Haynes could make his international debut on Thursday after being selected to play for England in their upcoming international game against Spain in Nantes.

Haynes helped the Eagles become Championship Grand Final back in October, as a penalty in golden point helped them win 38-36 against Gravesend Dynamite in Hull.

It was a game in which Haynes scored one of the Eagles tries, before he was later crowned as the 2024 Wheelchair Championship Player of the Year following the conclusion of the game.

“I don't think it's quite hit me yet, I'm sure it will after the game on Thursday”, said Haynes, when we spoke with him earlier this week ahead of Thursday’s international fixture.

Chris Haynes in Wheelchair Championship Grand Final action for Sheffield Eagles

“It's an achievement to be proud of, and the focus is just on enjoying the experience.

“It has been an amazing opportunity to learn and develop with the help of the best players in the world in Wheelchair Rugby League. The support of the whole group has been great, but the connection with those of us who played in the future of England games has been a real benefit coming into the squad.”

Haynes went on to reflect on a successful year with the Eagles in 2024, one which he thoroughly enjoyed as he helped them win silverware in only their third season as a Wheelchair side.

“The season last year with the Eagles was certainly a success. Through the season, we were able to work on our game, applying ourselves fully in training and games to create a blueprint for how we wanted to play.

“Towards the end of the season when we were pushed to the limit, this paid off and we were able to keep our composure in the tight knockout games.”