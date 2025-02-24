Eagles suffer first away defeat of new season

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield Eagles’ first league away game of the new season ended in a narrow 10-8 defeat on Sunday afternoon at Widnes Vikings.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Craig Lingard was handed a boost for the trip across to the North West as James Glover and Corey Johnson returned to the side to take on the Vikings. There was also a first start for the Eagles for forward Masi Matongo.

In a first half which included only one try in the way of the home side, Sheffield spent much of the first forty putting Widnes under pressure with the high ball, courtesy of the kicking from Morgan Smith and Cory Aston.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Widnes also had chances of their own inside the opening forty minutes, which included a great try saver tackle on the line by the Eagles as the hosts were denied the opening score on the half-hour mark.

Eddie Battye held in the tackle by Widnes

Three minutes before the break, Widnes finally opened the scoring. After being awarded a penalty for an Eagles man being offside, Tom Gilmore’s pass towards the left wing was collected by Rhys Williams, who grounded the ball in the corner.

Sheffield came out for the second half and scored seven minutes after the restart as Jack Walker picked out Matty Dawson-Jones out wide. The winger beat his man, before racing towards the corner to score.

After an unsuccessful kick for goal from the visitors, Widnes put themselves further ahead in the 55th minute as Matt Fleming grounded the ball to the right of the sticks. Gilmore’s missed attempt at goal saw the score stand at 10-4 with twenty-five minutes to go.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With a minute to go, Morgan Smith grounded the ball to give the Eagles a chance to earn a draw, but an unsuccessful kick for goal as the hooter sounded saw Sheffield fall to a second defeat of the season.

It’s a break away from Betfred Championship action next weekend for Sheffield as they take on Doncaster in the 1st Round of the AB Sundecks 1895 Cup at Olympic Legacy Park on Sunday afternoon (3pm KO).