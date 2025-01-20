Eagles start new campaign with a win

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Eagles started the new season with a 10-26 pre-season victory against South Yorkshire rivals Doncaster RLFC on Sunday afternoon.

Newly appointed Head Coach Craig Lingard named a strong side against Doncaster, with new signings Corey Johnson, Reiss Butterworth, Masi Matongo, Jayden Billy, Jack Bussey and Jack Walker all getting their first run out for the club.

Trialist Jack Mallinson was also handed a start in the halves alongside Cory Aston.

Sheffield started the South Yorkshire derby the stronger side as they went over for the game’s first score after only eight minutes. Oliver Roberts grounded the ball after going for the line from close-range.

Corey Johnson grounds the ball to seal the win for Sheffield

The visitors then backed it up with another try in the 14th minute as a short offload saw trialist Mallinson go over to the left of the sticks to score.

A smart scrum play on the half-hour mark saw Sheffield extend their lead even further as Aston found a gap for James Glover to go over and score towards the left of the sticks.

Doncaster did respond before the break to get themselves on the scoresheet with six minutes to go as new signing Edene Gebbie grounded the ball in the left corner.

After holding a 4-16 lead at the break, Sheffield extended their lead further thirteen minutes into the second half as Walker’s flick pass to Bower, saw the centre spot a gap to go through and get the ball down to score in the right corner.

Half back Ben Johnston responded with a try for the hosts with eleven minutes to go, but victory was secured for the Eagles with a minute to go as Johnson’s dart for the line saw the new signing get the ball down to secure a 10-26 win for the Eagles, marking a win for Lingard’s first game in charge of the club.

They take on West Bowling this coming Sunday at home in the 2nd Round of the Betfred Challenge Cup, marking their first competitive game of the 2025 season.