Eagles return to winning ways against London

Sheffield Eagles produced a second half comeback on Sunday afternoon as they secured a 20-22 win at London Broncos.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After trailing 12-4 at the break, second half scores from Oliver Roberts, Eddie Battye and Tyler Dickinson rounded off a great second half performance by the Eagles, despite a consolation try late on for the Broncos.

Craig Lingard’s side were hoping for better things this time on their travels after they were beaten 32-20 last weekend at Bradford Bulls, and they were hoping to return to winning ways in the league and secure a third win of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Eagles were handed a boost for this game as James Glover made his return to the side from injury, having not featured in any of our previous five games. He started at centre, as Alex Foster moved back into the second row.

Reiss Butterworth attacks the London line

New loan signing Darius Carter also made his first appearance for the club following his arrival on Friday afternoon from Huddersfield Giants, as he came off the interchange bench for Lingard’s side.

Like the Eagles, London were also looking for their third win of the season, and with that, they were looking to end a run of five games without a win in all competitions.

The home side opened the scoring 15 minutes into the contest as Wigan loanee Jack Farrimond spotted a gap between the Eagles defenders as he stepped inside to score from close-range.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Glover marked his return to action with a try in the left corner shortly after to get the Eagles off the mark, but a second London try of the afternoon scored by Alex Walker saw them lead heading into half time.

It took only seven minutes after the restart for the Eagles to claw their way back into the game as Roberts made a powerful dart for the line from close-range, and he was too strong for a handful of London defenders as he was able to ground the ball underneath the posts.

An unsuccessful kick for goal from the Eagles allowed the home side the chance to go four points ahead shortly after as they were awarded a penalty for offside, which Chris Hellec converted to take the score to 14-10 with sixteen minutes to go.

But the game was turned around in quick succession as two tries in the space of five minutes from forwards Battye and Dickinson saw the game turn on it’s ahead, as Sheffield led 14-22 with only a number of minutes remaining.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

London scored a late consolation try with a minute to go through centre Louix Gorman, but it wouldn’t prove to be enough for the home side as the Eagles wrapped up a third victory of the season in the Betfred Championship.

It’s now a two-week break for the Eagles before they return to action in the Betfred Championship. Hunslet are the visitors to the Steel City Stadium in their next encounter, which will be played on Friday, May 23 (7:30pm).