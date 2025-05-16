Eagles prepare for Challenge Cup Semi Final clash

As Sheffield Eagles prepare for a huge semi-final clash with Halifax Panthers this weekend in the Betfred Wheelchair Challenge Cup, player Joe Wink-Simmonds says the team are fully focused and ready for what’s to come.

Last weekend’s game against Edinburgh Giants provided a valuable learning opportunity, with the two sides meeting for the first time. Joe felt that the win against the Scottish side will help give them the confidence they need to face a tough Halifax side tomorrow afternoon.

“It was a bit of an unknown,” Joe reflected. “Neither side had played each other last week, so it was good to get to know a bit more about them, especially with them joining us in the Super League this year.”

The Eagles impressed against Edinburgh despite a slightly slow start, eventually finding their rhythm and putting in a dominant display.

Joe Wink-Simmonds in action

“We were really strong once we got going and found our stride. That performance has set us up well heading into the Halifax game, we’re feeling sharp and ready.”

Scoring freely and growing in confidence in recent weeks, the team believes their recent run of games has been the ideal preparation for the challenge ahead tomorrow morning.

“The last couple of games have been good. We’ve been scoring a lot of tries, and every match we play right now is helping us build for the next one, and that’s exactly what you need.

“Saturday will be a big step up from what we’ve had so far, but the game time we've banked will be a huge help.”

The opportunity to reach a major final in their first-ever Betfred Challenge Cup campaign is something that isn’t being taken lightly this weekend.

“We're now just eighty minutes away from a final at our first attempt, that’s a huge motivation going into this game. Everyone’s up for it.”

Joe was one of four Eagles players, alongside Head Coach Greg Brown, who took part in the England Tri-Series event last Sunday. He reflected on the experience, indicating how insightful the day was.

“It was a brilliant day,” Joe said. “Learning from different players and coaches was a real boost. It was all about being a good teammate, and I think all of us from the Eagles who were there took a lot away from it.”

Looking ahead to Halifax tomorrow, Joe knows they’re in for a serious test.

“They’ve got a decent squad, and we know it’s going to be a tough match, but we’re looking forward to the challenge. We’ve had a good week of preparation and plenty of match sharpness in recent weeks, which puts us in a good place. We’re excited to go out there and show people what we’re capable of.”

With the game being played in Sheffield at Ponds Forge, there’s also hope that the home crowd can give the side an extra push when it matters most.

“You saw the incredible support we had at last year’s Championship Grand Final in Hull, it really meant a lot to us. With this one being on home turf, we’d love to see as many people as possible down at the game. The atmosphere at our last two matches has been fantastic, and if our fans can get behind us again, it could really help us get over the line.”