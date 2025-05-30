Eagles head to York this Sunday

Sheffield Eagles will be hoping to return to winning ways in the Betfred Championship this weekend when they travel to the LNER Community Stadium to face York Knights.

The Eagles were beaten 18-22 at home to Hunslet last Friday evening as they were defeated for the eighth time this season in the league.

Despite a late comeback in that game with two tries on debut from Jack Billington, they were unable to stop the West Yorkshire side from leaving the Steel City Stadium with the two points.

This weekend, they take on a York Knights side who are a week away from taking on Featherstone Rovers in the final of the AB Sundecks 1895 Cup at Wembley Stadium.

Jack Billington crosses for his second try on Friday evening against Hunslet

Confidence will be high for the North Yorkshire side, who have only lost one of their last nine games in all competitions.

Eagles Head Coach Craig Lingard named his 21 man squad for Sunday's game on Friday afternoon, and has named new signings Jenson Windley (loan) and Martyn Reilly in that for the first time, after the duo signed for the club from Castleford Tigers and Widnes Vikings respectively.

Connor Bower could also make a return to the side after making a recovery from injury, and he's named in the 21 man squad for the second week in a row.

The Eagles will definitely be without Alex Foster and Jack Bussey, who both picked up injuries last week against Hunslet.

Kick off on Sunday afternoon gets underway at 3pm at the LNER Community Stadium in Round 12 of the Betfred Championship.