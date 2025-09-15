Eagles end season with Barrow victory

Sheffield Eagles ended their season on a positive note, running out 26-12 winners against Barrow Raiders on Sunday afternoon in the final round of the Betfred Championship.

Head Coach Graig Lingard named a similar side to the line-up to the one which convincingly beat Hunslet last time out. Lewis Peachey and Jack Bussey were the only changes to the starting 13 whilst Jayden Billy was named on the bench.

The Eagles were looking to end their season on a high, and give Kris Welham the perfect send off in what was his final game, and it was also a special day for Martyn Reilly, who made his 150th career appearance.

It was a very even first ten minutes, as both sides felt their way into the game, but it was the home side who struck first. Kris Welham was denied his fairy tale try, as he was held up over the line, but the Barrow defence couldn’t hold on for long as a grubber kick put through behind their line shortly after by Connor Bower allowed Ryan Millar to pounce on the ball after a fortunate bounce.

Back-to-back wins for Sheffield Eagles

The game continued in a similar fashion, with neither team able to produce a spell of continued pressure. Both teams had chances, as Barrow were held up over the line twice, after some excellent last ditch defending from the Eagles.

After 30 minutes of neither side being able to take control of the game, a moment of brilliance in the middle of the park from Bussey suddenly saw the Eagles running clear for a certain try. He offloaded the ball to Brad Gallagher who looked destined to score, until a heroic cover tackle from Barrow saw the ball break free from Gallagher’s grasp over the tryline, and somehow the Eagles weren’t able to increase their lead.

The Barrow defence couldn’t hold out for long however, as one minute later, some tidy handling shipped the ball out wide to winger Billy Walkley, who scored the Eagles’ second try of the game.

The visitors started the second half quickly, seeing an attack repelled on the line, before Walker was put in for Barrow’s first try of the game five minutes after the restart.

However, this wasn’t for long, as the Eagles responded brilliantly. Some slick hands down the Eagles’ right hand side produced an overlap, which gave Millar a clear run in for his second of the game.

Unrelenting pressure from the Eagles became too much for Barrow to handle, and in the 65th minute, Welham got the moment he deserved. More clean handling from the Eagles ended with an offload putting Millar through for what would have been his hat-trick, but as he was going over the line, he unselfishly passed the ball inside to Welham, who walked it in for his 50th try for the club on his final ever appearance.

But the Eagles weren’t done there, only two minutes later, they broke through again, Connor Bower this time powered through the Barrow defence to score the Eagles’ third of the game, and put some breathing space between the two teams.

A yellow card was then brandished to Barrow’s Alex Bishop, before an interception allowed the visitors to charge up the pitch. An incredible cover tackle from Walkley wasn’t enough to prevent Barrow from scoring their second of the game, as Broadbent went over in the corner.

In the last minute of the game, the Eagles won a penalty, which allowed Welham to cap off a perfect day for the Eagles, scoring the penalty to hand the Eagles back-to-back wins in the league for the first time this season.

Sheffield Eagles: Marsh, Millar, Welham, Oakes, Walkley, Johnson, Craven, Reilly, Bowes, Peachey, Bower, Farrell, Bussey

Interchanges (all used): Battye, Butterworth, Billy, Gallagher

18th Man: Matongo

Tries: Millar (9’, 51’), Walkley (33’), Welham (65’), Bower (67’)

Goals: Farrell (2/3), Welham (0/1)

Penalty: Welham (1/1)

Barrow Raiders: Cresswell, Shaw, Teare, Toal, Broadbent, Walker, Bishop, Bullock, Wood, Walker, Robson, Stack, Mcmillan

Interchanges (all used): Doolan, Brown, Emslie, Greenwood

18th Man: Knott

Tries: Walker (45’), Broadbent (75’)

Goals: Ryan Shaw (2/2)

Attendance: 777

Player of the Match: Jack Bussey

Referee: M. Lynn