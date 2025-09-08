Eagles dominate as they return to winning ways

Sheffield Eagles produced a dominant performance in their final away fixture of the season yesterday afternoon, running in forty-six unanswered points to return to winning ways in the Betfred Championship against Hunslet.

Both sides came into the contest seeking to end winless runs, but it was the visitors who imposed themselves to secure a commanding victory in West Yorkshire.

For the trip to South Leeds, Head Coach Craig Lingard made two changes to the side that faced Featherstone Rovers the previous weekend. Ryan Millar reclaimed a starting spot on the wing in place of Matty Dawson-Jones, while captain Joel Farrell returned from injury to replace Titus Gwaze.

The home side struck first after just four minutes when Ethan Wood touched down from a well-placed grubber kick through by Lee Gaskell. The Eagles responded quickly, however, as Danny Craven spotted a gap close to the posts and crossed for his side’s opening score, and his 100th career try.

Sheffield celebrate Eddie Battye's try against Hunslet

Sheffield then began to turn the screw and went ahead after 19 minutes as Millar finished clinically out wide to edge the visitors in front.

Will Oakes followed up soon after with a powerful effort in the left corner, his first try for the club, extending the advantage to 6–16 after 25 minutes.

Moments before the break, Martyn Reilly powered through multiple Hunslet defenders to score to the right of the posts, giving the Eagles a firm grip on proceedings heading into the sheds at half time.

The early stages of the second half proved more balanced, but Sheffield soon reasserted control. Following a spell of free flowing attacking play, Eddie Battye crashed over for the Eagles’ fifth try of the afternoon, sixteen minutes after the restart.

A blistering spell after the hour mark then saw Matty Marsh bag a quick-fire brace, his first and second tries of the season, pushing the visitors further ahead.

With momentum firmly in their favour, Sheffield struck twice more in the closing stages. Connor Bower crossed first before veteran Kris Welham rounded off the scoring, to complete a comprehensive 6–46 victory in Leeds.

With one week remaining in the Betfred Championship, Sheffield now turn their focus to their final fixture of the season. They will welcome Barrow Raiders to the Steel City Stadium on Sunday 14 September (3pm kick-off).

Hunslet Hawks: Jowitt, Turner, Watson, Welham, Nichol, Gaskell, Westerman, Carr, Fletcher, Foster, Wood, Gilmore, Larroyer

Interchanges (all used): McSwiney, Hallas, O’Hanlon, Kirby

18th Man: Ward

Tries: Wood (4’)

Goals: Jowitt (1/1)

Sheffield Eagles: Marsh, Millar, Welham, Oakes, Walkley, Johnson, Craven, Green, Bowes, Broadbent, Bower, Farrell, Reilly

Interchanges (all used): Battye, Matongo, Butterworth, Gallagher

18th Man: Billy

Tries: Craven (9’), Millar (19’), Oakes (25’), Reilly (32’), Battye (56’), Marsh (62’, 69’), Bower (73’), Welham (76’)

Goals: Craven (0/1), Farrell (5/8)

Referee: S. Mikalauskas