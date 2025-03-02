Eagles book 1895 Cup Quarter Final spot

Sheffield Eagles ran in eight tries on Sunday afternoon as they secured a place in the Quarter Finals of the AB Sundecks 1895 Cup with a 50-18 victory against South Yorkshire rivals Doncaster.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Craig Lingard made four changes from the starting thirteen that started last weekend at Widnes Vikings. Ryan Millar started on the wing in place of Matty Dawson-Jones, whilst there were returns to the side for Connor Bower, Alex Foster and Blake Broadbent, who had all been missing through injury.

It was a dream start for the Eagles as they opened the South Yorkshire derby with two tries inside the opening fifteen minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kris Welham opened the scoring with his first try of the season after only six minutes after Jack Walker and Ben Jones-Bishop worked together to create an opening for the former Super League centre to score.

Kris Welham congratulated by his team-mates after completing his hat-trick

Walker got in on the action again minutes later as his dart for the line after spotting a gap through the Doncaster defence saw him play the ball inside for Cory Aston, who scored underneath the sticks.

With ten minutes to go before the break, Sheffield were awarded a penalty thirty-metres out from the Doncaster line. Aston opted to go and converted to take the Eagles into a three-score lead.

The visitors narrowed the score just before the break as back-to-back tries through Pauli Pauli and Harvey Horne in the space of the final four minutes of the half pulled the game back to 14-12, but a first competitive try for the Eagles by Cory Johnson as the hooter sounded Sheffield head into the break 20-12 in the lead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield edged further ahead nine minutes into the second half as Welham’s second try of the afternoon saw him ground the ball towards the right corner.

The visitors were reduced to twelve men in the 54th minute as Alex Sutcliffe was sent to the sin-bin after holding down a Sheffield man in the tackle. Aston added a penalty from in front of the posts for a 26-12 lead.

The visitors responded with a try of their own to close the gap to 26-18 as forward Josh Bowden grounded the ball underneath the sticks as the clock hit the hour-mark.

But from there, the home side ran away with the game as they went on to secure victory with four more tries. Titus Gwaze scored a brace within quick succession, Welham completed his hat-trick in the right-corner, before James Glover’s try as the hooter sounded rounded off a 50-18 win for the Eagles, which sees them book a place in the final eight of the AB Sundecks 1895 Cup, where they will travel to Bradford Bulls on the weekend of 5/6 April.