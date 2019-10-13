Dundee Stars 3 Sheffield Steelers 6: Free-scoring Steelers complete 16-goal weekend
Have Sheffield Steelers turned the corner at last?
After an inconsistent start to the season, they have suddenly clicked.
Sunday night saw them win 6-3 at Dundee Stars, their fourth consecutive victory.
They are particularly potent on the road - having won four out of five trips.
Steelers arrived at Dundee brimming with confidence after their 10-3 hammering of Fife Flyers in Kirkcaldy the night before, a relentless spectacle of firepower in which Marc-Olivier Vallerand sniped a hat-trick and two assists.
The humiliation was Fife's biggest loss in six years.
Dundee, rested after a night off on Saturday, were next in Steelers' sights.
Coach Aaron Fox again chose Tomas Duba in goal, as he had for the previous four matches. The Czech netminder was busy from the start with an effort from Drydn Dow.
On 13 minutes, Duba was beaten. Mikko Kuukka had been called for tripping and ex Steeler Matt Marquardt scored unassisted.
Sheffield had been unable to convert their chances but that changed at 15;34, when Vallerand fired into the top of the net - echoing his stellar form of the night before.
Steelers' determined focus paid off, 92 seconds into the middle period, Brendan Connolly, ending his dry spell, assisted by linemate Michael Davies's work behind the net.
And Davey Phillips underlined a fine personal weekend when his shot was deflected past Alex Leclerc, by Tanner Eberle, for 3-1 at 27:48.
Fox's men were in cruise control with Eberle and Cole Shudra theatening to increase the margin. They managed to do just that at 32:08, defenceman James Bettauer getting in on the act with a cracking drive.
Steelers are a hard team to stop when they are in the mood and Robert Dowd made it 5-1 at 34:42.
The one-sided play was interrupted when Ben O'Connor took a holding penalty and Anthony Beauregard beat Duba, but Sheffield could be happy with a 4-1 period, 5-2 overall.
Number six arrived on the other side of the interval, Davies striking on the power play, their first special team goal of the night.
Omar Pacha's side couldn't execute a 5-on-3 power play - but they did get a consolation through Brett Stovin at 58:12.
A 16-goal weekend - hopefully the tide has now turned for Sheffield and they can be considered title candidates further down the road.