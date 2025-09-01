Dring to bring home the bling
Trilogy Promotions formally known as John Ashton Promotions, supporters will see Harry Ashton taking on the promoter role, making him Britain’s youngest BBBofC promoter .
Local lad, Liam Dring (11-1-0 1KO) - from Chesterfield, is the current Commonwealth Silver Light Flyweight Champion - winning his bout against Jemsi Kibazange (20-9-3 7KO) for the Commonwealth Silver in June 2024. Dring also won his last fight against his opponent Teddy Fernandes.
Liam will be taking on the mighty Craig Derbyshire (11-29-4 3KO) from Doncaster. Craig has a fair few wins under his belt including: Commonwealth Light Flyweight Champion;
Title fight record (6-3-1 2KOs) and the WBC #29 World Ranking. Derbyshire has formerly been the Central Super Flyweight Champion; Central Bantamweight Champion and the English Super Flyweight Champion. Craig won the belt against Matt Windle in December, 2023 and the defended belt against Paul Roberts last October - making him a formidable opponent.
Winning the title for Liam wouldn’t just make him the Commonwealth champion, it would cement his position as number 1 in the UK. The win would put Liam in a tremendous position to push onto bigger and better opportunities, such as world titles. A win would also make him Chesterfield's first ever Commonwealth champion!
Liam said: “This is the biggest fight of my career, the one I’ve been working towards now for a while. A win wouldn’t just make me the Commonwealth Champion, it would put me in a great position for other opportunities and titles. I would also be the only professional boxer out of Chesterfield to have ever won a commonwealth