Dring to bring home the bling

This coming Saturday, Chesterfield boxer, Liam Dring, will take on Craig Derbyshire at Trilogy Promotions

Trilogy Promotions formally known as John Ashton Promotions, supporters will see Harry Ashton taking on the promoter role, making him Britain’s youngest BBBofC promoter .

Local lad, Liam Dring (11-1-0 1KO) - from Chesterfield, is the current Commonwealth Silver Light Flyweight Champion - winning his bout against Jemsi Kibazange (20-9-3 7KO) for the Commonwealth Silver in June 2024. Dring also won his last fight against his opponent Teddy Fernandes.

Liam will be taking on the mighty Craig Derbyshire (11-29-4 3KO) from Doncaster. Craig has a fair few wins under his belt including: Commonwealth Light Flyweight Champion;

Liam Dring

Title fight record (6-3-1 2KOs) and the WBC #29 World Ranking. Derbyshire has formerly been the Central Super Flyweight Champion; Central Bantamweight Champion and the English Super Flyweight Champion. Craig won the belt against Matt Windle in December, 2023 and the defended belt against Paul Roberts last October - making him a formidable opponent.

Winning the title for Liam wouldn’t just make him the Commonwealth champion, it would cement his position as number 1 in the UK. The win would put Liam in a tremendous position to push onto bigger and better opportunities, such as world titles. A win would also make him Chesterfield's first ever Commonwealth champion!

Liam said: “This is the biggest fight of my career, the one I’ve been working towards now for a while. A win wouldn’t just make me the Commonwealth Champion, it would put me in a great position for other opportunities and titles. I would also be the only professional boxer out of Chesterfield to have ever won a commonwealth