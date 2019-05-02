Drama continues as Crucible semi-finals begin

Four-time champion John Higgins fell 5-3 behind following the first session of his World Snooker Championship semi-final against David Gilbert at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield.

Higgins, beaten in the last two finals of snooker’s showpiece event, made the better start and took a 2-0 lead against world number 16 Gilbert.

David Gilbert in action against John Higgins during day thirteen of the 2019 Betfred World Championship at The Crucible, Sheffield. Picture: Simon Cooper/PA Wire

But playing in a one-table set-up at the Crucible for the first time, Gilbert soon settled with a break of 94.

He trailed 3-2 but then won three in a row, including missing a difficult 15th black on a maximum 147 break, to lead 5-3.

The pair resume at 10am on Friday and then play their third session at 7pm.

They will then play their final session at 2.30pm on Saturday, with the first to 17 frames going through to Sunday and Monday’s final.

World number seven Judd Trump got his semi-final against amateur Gary Wilson underway on Thursday night.

Trump is now the clear odds-on favourite to win this year's tournament for the first time.

A spectacular break of 140 from Wilson saw him edge 2-1 ahead before some equally impressive long pots from Trump saw him draw it back to 2-2 going into the mid session interval.

The duo split then next four frames to end the first session at 4-4 and resume on Friday at 2.30pm.

The record number of centuries made during a World Championship at the Crucible – 86 – also looks set to be broken this year with four days of play to go.

Gilbert knocked out defending champion Mark Williams on his way to the final four while Higgins is appearing at this stage for the 10th time in his career.

Wilson saw off fellow qualifier Ali Carter in the quarter finals and three-time champion Mark Selby in the second round.

Trump, meanwhile, beat Thepchaiya Un-Nooh in a first-round decider, before beating Ding Junhui and Stephen Maguire to make it into the final four.