​Dons set to face ambitious Oldham side at Eco-Power Stadium

Picture via @Doncaster_RLFC

Doncaster RLFC and Oldham will clash at Betfred Championship level for the first time in over a decade in Sunday’s game at the Eco-Power Stadium (3pm).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both sides will go into the game looking to avoid a Blank Holiday weekend and return to winning ways after tasting defeat last weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But whereas Oldham, who dropped to fourth in the table on points difference as a result, suffered a resounding 42-12 home defeat against a Bradford Bulls side which has regained its early-season form in the last couple of weeks, the Dons ran second-placed Barrow Raiders much closer up in Cumbria in a game which could have won had they completed higher.

The game could see former Super League forward Andre Savelio make his long-awaited home debut.

The former Hull FC, St Helens and Huddersfield forward, who was one of several big-name signings during the close season, made his first appearance for the club when coming off the bench against Barrow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hull FC loanee half-back, Jack Charles, who started against Barrow, could also start his first game at the Eco-Power Stadium depending on his availability.

Oldham stormed to last season’s Betfred League One title following a takeover by a consortium including the likes of Oldham-born Mike Ford, the father of England RU international half-back George Ford and Doncaster Knights’ head coach Joe Ford.

The new owners moved the club into Boundary Park, the home of Oldham Athletic, brought in former St Helens and England star Sean Long as head coach and signed a number of seasoned Super League campaigners such as Jordan Turner (ex-St Helens and Castleford) and Gil Dudson (Wigan, Salford and Catalans).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club strengthened their squad ahead of the season bringing in the likes of centre Iain Thornley, who played in two Challenge Cup finals and a Grand Final during his time at Wigan, and back-rower Matty Ashurst who played in the same Wakefield Trinity side which won last season’s Championship title. Former Catalans and Warrington scrum-half Josh Drinkwater was another big name signing.

They kicked off the league campaign in spectacular style with a 50-4 home win over a much-fancied York Knights side which finished fourth last season. They have followed that up with wins over Featherstone Rovers, Sheffield Eagles and London Broncos in addition to sharing the spoils with Widnes and Batley.

They are also through to the semi-finals of the AB Sundecks 1895 Cup where they will entertain Featherstone Rovers on Sunday week hoping to get through to a Wembley final for the first time in the club’s history.