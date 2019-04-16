Doncaster’s White Rhino ready to take it on the chin

Doncaster heavyweight Dave Allen insists there is "zero chance" of Lucas Browne kocking him out at The O2 in London this Saturday.

Former WBA World champion Browne has amassed 24 stoppages and the hard-hitting Australian' says he is looking forward to a "good old fashioned slugfest" when he meets Allen over 12 rounds.

Allen is renowned for his durability having only been stopped twice in 22 fights – a seventh round TKO loss to World title challenger Luis Ortiz and a controversial tenth round stoppage loss Olympic gold medallist Tony Yoka – and the 'White Rhino' says he has no concerns over facing Browne. "The last thing I worry about when I box is the power" said Allen. "I've got a great defence, I see every shot coming. Even the ones I take clean in the face, I know they're coming. You're not going to KO me.

"Lucas Browne, if he's planning on beating me with power, he might as well stay in Australia, because there's zero chance of me getting knocked out."

Allen heads into the biggest fight of his career in the form of his life following three KO wins over Nick Webb, Samir Nebo and Ariel Esteban Bracamonte, and the popular 27-year-old South Yorkshireman is aiming to make it three KO wins from three fights at the Greenwich venue.

"Even though there’s no animosity in the build-up, I want to punch him all over The O2. I've trained harder than ever for this fight and you'll all see the difference come fight night. I'm going to knock him out.

"A win here puts me on the big stage, not the highest level, but within touching distance of a fight that would then put me there."