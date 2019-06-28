Doncaster RLFC: Green expecting tough test as Dons go again
Doncaster RLFC tackle their third game in eight days today when facing Betfred League One rivals Coventry Bears.
The game will see the Dons break new ground with the game having being switched to Broadstreet RUFC due to ongoing work at the Butts Park Arena.
“I don’t think it will make any difference as quite a few of the boys haven’t played at the Butts Park Arena,” said assistant coach Pete Green.
“A lot of rugby union grounds are quite wide, which suits the way we like to play, and hopefully that will be the case today.”
The Dons, who will certainly be without full-back Jordan Howden in the game, were due to check on the fitness of the players involved in their midweek 1895 Cup quarter-final against Sheffield Eagles at last night’s light training session before finalising their team.
Watson Boas, Menzie Yere and Brad Foster (pictured), none of whom were involved against Eagles, are all expected to play.
In contrast to the Dons’ punishing schedule, today’s game will be Coventry’s first in a fortnight.
“It can go both ways,” said Green. “Sometimes teams can be a bit rusty when they haven’t played for a fortnight as we’ve seen in the past.
“We know it’s going to be tough on the players who will be playing their third game, especially on a hot day like today but they all know it’s a game we’ve got to be looking to win.
“They gave us a hard game for over an hour when we played them at home earlier in the season and they’ve got some players who caused us some problems that day.
“Their half-backs played particularly well but one of those, Nick Newman, is now at Newcastle”.