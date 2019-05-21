Dominic Ingle makes ‘past it’ jibe at Josh Warrington's previous opponents
Dominic Ingle has further stoked the fierce rivalry between Kid Galahad and Josh Warrington by claiming the Leeds fighter caught his last two opponents at the right time.
Ingle will guide Galahad through his attempt to wrestle away Warrington’s IBF featherweight title in Leeds next month.
Warrington produced a shock victory last year to take the title from Lee Selby before further confounding expectations by successfully defending against Carl Frampton.
But trainer Ingle says the two victories should hold no intimidation for Sheffield fighter Galahad, claiming Selby and Frampton’s careers were on the wane by the time they stepped in the ring with Warrington.
“Warrington has had success with Frampton and Selby by jumping on them full steam ahead and they have been unable to keep him off,” Ingle said.
“Maybe that is down to Selby and Frampton being past the sell-by date.
“I think Galahad has got more ambition than Selby and Frampton. Those results complimented Warrington.
“What he has with Galahad is a kid who is unbeaten, fresh, and fought himself into the mandatory position by going over to Boston and beating Toka Kahn Clary.
“Josh beat up a washed up Dennis Ceylan in his final eliminator, we went into someone’s back yard and won it.
“Galahad is very controlled and precise. The accuracy will keep Warrington off. He can’t keep walking into those type of shots and that is basically what Warrington is going to do.
“He is going to box the same way he has always had success at and hope for the best.
“But, for once he is getting someone who is fitter than him, fresher than him who can box and slow that pace down.”
Galahad will clash with Warrington on June 15.