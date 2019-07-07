Dominant stoppage wins for Tommy Frank and Josh Wale

Tommy Frank

The Intake fighter had been due to make a first defence of his Commonwealth super flyweight title against Jemsi Kibazange, only for visa problems to deny the Tanzanian entry into Britain.

Chuwa was drafted in at late notice, with the Commonwealth crown not up for grabs.

He proved a testing foe, if only for the levels of patience.

Bobbing, weaving and running, Chuwa proved thoroughly awkward and frustrating while offering little coming back the other way.

Frank settled into a comfortable position in the middle of the ring, constantly walking down Chuwa.

He got his hands going in the first round and a big left hand to the chest suggested Chuwa could be got out early.

Chuwa enjoyed a decent second round, throwing in shots from all angles with Frank rather reluctant to fire back.

But the fight settled down in the third, with Frank operating aggressively and smart from the centre of the ring. A barrage of shots forced Chuwa to touch down in the corner in the third.

Frank got shots away in ones and twos, forcing Chuwa on the retreat.

The Tanzanian looked overwhelmed late in the fourth with the bell proving timely.

But Frank was well on top and end looked to be near, particularly when Chuwa was sent stumbling with a huge right in the sixth.

Chuwa looked a beaten and exhausted fighter in the seventh and after Frank followed a three shot combination with a big left hook and a smart right, referee Michael Alexander had seen enough.

Josh Wale made an explosive step up to featherweight with a first round stoppage of Ekow Wilson in a Commonwealth title eliminator.

The Tanzanian opponent simply could not handle the body shots which Wale threw out from the start.

Barnsley's Wale was happy to exchange in the middle to the ring from the start, afforded the opportunity to do so with Wilson rather slow and ponderous with his own shots.

A big left hook to the body nulliied Wilson around a minute into the fight and he sought only to protect his midriff from there on in.

Wale targeted the body but took the opportunity to send flurries to the head.

With 20 second of the first round left, Wale sent in another crunching left hook to the body and, after a moment of pause, Wilson dropped to his knees and would not answer the count.

Wale is back on track after back-to-back defeats, under a new promotion banner with Hobson and looking to make waves in the featherweight division.

Sheffield Keanen Wainwright suffered a shock defeat in his second professional contest, losing on points to Boris Shikunov.