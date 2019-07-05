Disastrous finish sees Danny Willett miss cut at Irish Open
Danny Willett slumped out of the Irish Open at Lahinch Golf Club after a disappointing finish to his second round.
The Sheffield golfer had started the day just outside the top 30 but well in touch with the leading pack.
However he struggled to make the move he needed to in order to bring himself into contention, with back to back bogeys on six and seven seeing him drop down the leaderboard.
A birdie on 12 seemed to put him on course to make the weekend.
But a double bogey six on the 15th was followed with another bogey on 16, leaving him four over part for the day and +2 for the tournament.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
It brings a sour note to end Willett’s first week back on the European circuit after playing the first half of the year in the United States.
After a testing start to the year, he had found form and made four consecutive cuts heading to Ireland, with a tie for 12th at the US Open last month a particular stand out.
South Africa's Zander Lombard leads in Ireland by a single shot on -9 from from Eddie Pepperell. Worksop’s Lee Westwood is in a three-man group a shot further back on -7.