Sandy Ryan v Terri Harper, on Saturday at Sheffield Arena, is a proper Derbyshire v South Yorkshire contest.

More importantly, world title bragging rights are on the line.

Derby-born Ryan defends her WBO Welterweight crown against Denaby Main's Harper, who holds the WBA Super-Welterweight World Title, on the undercard of Dalton Smith v Jose Zepeda.

Ryan (6-1-1, 2 KOs) says she would have loved to become a two-weight World Champion against Harper but will instead have to make do with defending her own title for the second time.

"We tried to get it at her weight but she didn’t want it at her weight so I’m defending my title," said Ryan, aged 30.

"Those are just the facts. Of course I would have liked to have fought for her belt.

"I wouldn’t mind being a two-weight World Champion. They wanted to fight for my belt so they’ve still got their belt at 154lbs after the fight."

Ryan wants to boost her profile in the sport.

"I don’t want to fight someone who nobody knows.

"They asked if I wanted to take the fight with Terri and I just said yes straight away.

"The British fans are loving it; two British females, two World Champions – so it’s quite a big fight in the UK. 'And Still', that's all I keep visualising."

The 27-year-old South Yorkshire fighter (14-1-2 6 KOs) is back in the ring after her draw against Cecilia Braekhus at the Arena in October.

Her clash with Ryan is part of a Matchroom Boxing night in Sheffield.

Fast-rising Handsworth Super-Lightweight contender Smith (15-0, 11 KOs) steps up against the USA’s three-time World Title challenger Zepeda (37-4, 28 KOs) for the WBC Silver Title.

Manchester's Campbell Hatton (14-0, 5 KOs) goes for his first title when he meets Doncaster’s James Flint (13-1-2, 3 KOs) for the Central Area Super-Lightweight Title.