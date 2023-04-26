Sheffield divers brought home ten medals and six national titles from this year’s British Elite Junior Diving Championships in Plymouth.

Daisy Lindsay

In all, City of Sheffield bagged six gold, two silver and two bronze medals from the four-day event on the south coast.

Head coach Tom Owens said he was delighted with the results.

“We are delighted with the team’s performance at this year’s British Junior Elite Diving Championships.

Yasmin Harper and Scarlett Mew-Jensen

“The event saw the top divers in the country go head-to-head for national honours and to come away with 19 finalists and ten medals – including six national champions – demonstrates the depth of talent at the club,” he added.

The opening day saw Oscar Willcox won Sheffield’s first gold medal with a score of 462.25 in the Boys A 1m springboard.In the A Girls 3m Platform final, Maisie Bond ramped up her score to an impressive 374.35 to take gold. This was even more of an achievement given that she is still following a rehab programme after an injury to her back.

The day ended with Daisy Lindsay taking the C Girls bronze medal with a score of 374.80. For the boys, Simeon Greig placed to win the 3m gold medal with 326.75.

Greig scored 286.40 in the C Boys 1m to win his second gold of the meet on day two.

Oscar Willcox

For the C Girls and Boys on the platforms, Lindsay took gold with 310.35. Greig ended day three with a personal hat-trick of golds after scoring 279.65.

The day ended with Oscar Willcox netting silver in the 14-18 Boys 3m Synchro with partner Todd Geggus of Southend Diving. The pair dived impressively to score 279.85 with five dives.

On the final day, the B Boys were on the platforms, with Archie Biggin winning silver with 380.75.Finally, Oscar Willcox made it a medal of very colour, his 422.60 taking bronze in the A group platform.

​

Maisie Bond

The result comes a month after Sheffield club had an incredibly successful few days of competition at the G-Star Diving Championships in Leeds.

In all, the team won31 medals – 13 gold, nine silver and nine bronze.