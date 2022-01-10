Debut of Devante Wallace for Sheffield Sharks was a scoring success

Defeat at the hands of Lancastrian rivals Manchester Giants saw involvement in the knockout competition come to an end at the first attempt but much more promising was the debut of new signing Devante Wallace ahead of the visit of Cheshire Phoenix to Ponds Forge this Friday.

We always knew that the BBL Trophy would be a tough competition this season. Drawn as a knockout bracket, we found ourselves in the same half of the draw as Surrey Scorchers, Bristol Flyers, Leicester Riders, Newcastle Eagles and London Lions. Our first round clash against Manchester also looked a tough game to negotiate but with the season series tied at 2-2 we were optimistic.

The first half turned out typically tight and the game was anyone’s with the score at 47-51. Unfortunately, our centre Bennett Koch suffered an injury and was unable to participate in the second half and Manchester took their opportunity. Led by Great Britain captain Dan Clark, who contributed 26 points as well as 7 rebounds and 6 assists, a 10-21 third quarter saw the Giants take a fifteen point lead and despite our best endeavours, it was the Lancastrians who went into the quarter finals by 77-90.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Devante Wallace taken by Adam Bates.

Marcus Delpeche came up with a Sharks career best of 16 points in front of his watching twin brother Malcolm (of the Bristol Flyers) but our most valuable player on the night was Aaron Anderson with 12 points, 4 rebounds, 7 assists and 2 steals.

Also pleasing was the debut of Devante Wallace. On very little practice time, he recorded 10 points with 5 rebounds, 2 assists and a steal from just 18 minutes on the court. Clearly, with further assimilation, he will be an asset on the scoring front.