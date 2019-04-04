DBL Sharks Sheffield: Atiba Lyons only focused on winning in tight race for play-offs

DBL Sharks Sheffield coach Atiba Lyons says he is not looking at the results of any of his side’s rivals as they look to secure a play-off spot in the BBL Championship.

A last gasp victory over Glasgow Rocks at the EIS on Wednesday night moved the Sharks back up to fourth in the standings, six points clear of the final play-off spot.

But the Sharks’ position is far from secure, having played more games than any other side in the division, with another match coming quickly on Friday night against Plymouth Raiders at the EIS.

“We just have to win,” Lyons told BBC Radio Sheffield after the win over Glasgow.

"I don’t even know what is going on most times when I look in there.

“I just want to win the next game in front of us.

“It’s so tight, when you get down to the math, and there’s so many variations that can happen.

“We just have to create as much separation as possible by winning and that is what we’re focused on.”

Chris Alexander scored a pair of free throws with three seconds remaining to secure the win over Glasgow as well as the status as the best free throw scorer in BBL history.

It proved to be a tight encounter with the Sharks 12 points behind at one stage in the first half before battling back for the win at the death.

Friday night’s opponents Plymouth are one of the sides still hoping to secure a top eight finish and Lyons believes they will deliver a tough test.

“They have a lot of threats,” he said. “Their guards are very strong, athletic.

“Their big guys, particularly Rashad Hassan, can really score the ball on the post. Great touch around the rim.

“There’s no way we can skip through any games. We’ve got to dig down deep and play smart.”