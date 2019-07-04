Danny Willett makes decent start at Irish Open
Danny Willett is well placed after day one at the Irish Open in Lahinch.
By Liam Hoden
Thursday, 04 July, 2019, 15:00
The Sheffield golfer carded a two under par 68 in County Clare to sit three shots behind the early leaders.
He is looking to secure a third consecutive top 15 finish
The 31-year-old opened his round with a birdie-bogey double but finished the front nine with a run of three birdies in four holes to put himself in a strong position.
Willett’s progress slowed on the back nine with a couple of bogeys and a birdie leaving him on two under par.