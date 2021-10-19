This pragmatic advice, passed down from the late Brendan Ingle, will be reverberating around 19-year-old Danny Murrell’s head during his second professional bout at Ponds Forge on Saturday...if only to protect his good looks!

The Doncaster native (1-0), currently boxing at super welterweight level, has been lined up to model for a clothing company so must avoid any facial damage at the hands of his journeyman opponent MJ Hall.

"You are going to see some fantastic head movement on Saturday night,” he promised.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brothers in arms: Danny Murrell and his former trainer Dave Allen.

"It’s definitely a bonus being handsome but boxing is definitely there for me, I can fight.

"I have got my unique style and I think I’ll just be a fantastic marketing tool. That’s why I don’t get hit, because I’m trying to keep my looks.”

To date, Murrell is best known for being Dave Allen’s protégé.

They met at the Tom Hill ABC in Denaby Main before the White Rhino took Murrell, then 15, under his wing and trained him for three years.

Brad Goldsmith and Danny Murrell: the next generation.

"He's like a brother,” said Allen, who is back in action on December 17.

"He's been everywhere with me and I did his corner for all his amateur fights and trained him for his pro debut.

“He's not as good-looking as me I always tell him.

“He's a good little boxer, a good mover, he's just clever. He's only 19, his power and strength hasn't come through yet but he's good to watch. He will do alright, Danny.”

One Direction comparison

Murrell’s current coach Amer ‘Killer’ Khan likened Murrell’s good looks to that of a One Direction member or a Pop Idol contestant – but insisted he has The X Factor in the ring.

“The best thing about Danny is he’s very coachable,” said Khan.

"He’s a nice guy and you want to work with people like that who are coachable and good people.

"He’s got a nice little boxing style but when the going gets tough he can fight as well.”

Murrell has been learning the ropes at the Ingle Gym for around a year alongside fellow prospect Bradley Goldsmith, who makes his professional debut in Birmingham on Saturday.

Light heavyweight Goldsmith, 22, is a two-time national amateur champion originally from Coventry.

Khan said of the pair: “It’s going to be a long process, they are only starting out and are still very young.

"In boxing there’s a lot of ups and downs but they have got all the right ingredients to do well, win a British title, and progress from there.

"They have all the right things around them. Like Bradley Skeete (another Ingle Gym fighter) said, they are in a world-class gym with world-class trainers.”

As part of their apprenticeship Murrell and Goldsmith have trained alongside, and sparred with, the likes of IBF world champion Kid Galahad, former world champion Kell Brook and two-time world title contender Liam Williams.

"If you are around good people it’s going to brush onto you,” said Khan.

"You are picking up bits off everyone and propel yourself to the next level.”

Murrell added: “It’s such a great gym. It’s a privilege to be training there.