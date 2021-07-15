The 43-year-old has qualified for her eighth Games and will seek to defend her titles in the C5 individual pursuit, C5 time trial and C4-5 road race.

As well as being Britain’s most successful female Paralympian, Storey is also active travel commissioner for the Sheffield City Region, working with Mayor Dan Jarvis

Victory in each event in Tokyo would see her surpass former swimmer Mike Kenny – who has 16 gold medals – as Britain’s most successful Paralympian overall.

Dame Sarah Storey (photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images).

Storey, who has won a total of 25 medals across a Paralympic career which began in swimming in 1992, said in a statement: “It’s a huge honour to receive selection for my eighth Paralympic Games.

“If I could go back and tell 14-year-old Sarah she’d get to do eight Paralympic Games I don’t know whether I would have believed it.

“Competing for my country is all I have ever wanted to do since being six years old and watching the 1984 Games in Los Angeles.

“Back then I had no idea the Paralympics existed, so I’m hugely proud to have contributed to such a significant era in Paralympic sport and am incredibly excited to attempt to defend the three gold medals I won in Rio.”