The Sheffield boxer, who beat Jose Zepeda to land the WBC Silver Super Light title at the Arena last Saturday, has his eyes on his British rival's European belt.

The Steel City gym boxer has 16 straight wins under his belt. Azim, from Slough, has five fewer, but holds the treasured European strap.

At 27, Smith is five years older and more experienced and he thinks that Azim doesn't want to test his skills against him at this moment in his career.

The Handsworth KO merchant wants to sweep up all the traditional titles available before moving on to world title levels.

He told talkSport : "I'm 100 per cent ready for Adam Azim and I think I proved that on Saturday night.

"It would be nice to win the European. Adam is the champion; that's why it makes sense.

"Ofcourse we need an answer whether Adam is going to take the fight or vacate.

Dalton Smith Attends at Talksport Pic: Mark Robinson Matchroom

"It is nothing personal between me and Adam, boxing is a business."

Smith added: "Adam needs more fights, it (a bout with him) is not the right time for him right now."

The Owls' fan, who says he has yet to reach his prime, knows he can't hang around, waiting for the contest.

"I can't sit around too long on a fight, it is a short career.

WBC Silver Super Lightweight Champion Dalton Smith Attends a Media Gathering Pic Matchroom Mark Robi

"You've got to make things happen, got to look for the biggest fight. The most talked-about fight is Adam Aziz."

Smith said he'd always wanted to go down the traditional boxing development route, of English, British, Commonwealth and then European and hopefully then on to world title belts.

"The bigger the fights - that what I want to be a part of."

Smith told the channel that last weekend's stoppage win over Mexican-American Zepeda, watched by around 5,000 fans, had underlined his potential.

Dalton Smith packing a punch Pic Mark Robinson

"I needed that to step up the levels and stamp my name down on the division, one of the most competitive divisions.

"It was a great atmosphere and finish."