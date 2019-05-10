Dalton Smith impresses with dominant win on pro debut

Dalton Smith offered a taste of his genuine potential with an impressive performance on his professional debut to dominate opponent Luka Leskovic.

The decorated amateur maintained an impressive pace throughout, delivering a barrage of accurate, stiff shots to coast to the points win in Nottingham.

Smith showcased a wide variety of shots to both head and body that would have stopped a less durable opponent than Leskovic.

The desire to impress was clear to see in the first round as the Woodhouse fighter raced out of the blocks and bombarded Leskovic from the first bell.

He popped out a good series of jabs and followed up well with shots to the body in the first round and began to find the overhand right.

Smith’s class shone through with a slick left uppercut, swiftly followed by a left hook.

At times Leskovic was being overwhelmed with shots but showed incredible toughness to never call the referee into making a decision.

Sensing the Croatian was not going anywhere, former GB amateur Smith dropped his pace in the second half of the four round super lightweight contest but lost no element of control.

The 40-36 points win was a formality on a night where he certainly stood out as one to watch in the paid ranks.