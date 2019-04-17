Crucial Easter weekend for Sheffield speedway

Sheffield boss Simon Stead insists his side are fired up ahead of a weekend that could make or break their Championship Shield hopes.

Tigers head to rivals Scunthorpe on Friday night before going up against current Northern Group leaders Leicester both away and then at Owlerton on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

The competition’s rules mean that Sheffield could potentially progress even if they were to finish second in their group.

But Stead says his side are fully focused on doing everything they can to finish top of the pile.

“It’s not going to easy we know that but we’ve certainly got a group of guys who can do it,” Stead said.

“We’ve got three very tough tests ahead of us this weekend which will all provide different sorts of challenges.

“The trip to Scunthorpe is always one we relish because of the rivalry between the two clubs.

“They’re always pretty strong at their place and Rob (Godfrey - Scunthorpe promoter) will pump them up I’m sure.

“We’re under no illusions how tough Leicester will be in both fixtures at the weekend - particularly at their place.

“It’s obviously somewhere I know well having been team manager there last season when they were in the Premiership, but they’ve put a really strong team together this year.

“They’ve already had a couple of really hefty wins at home and they’ll take some stopping.

“But as I’ve said we’ve got a very capable side ourselves this season and we go into every meeting with a positive outlook.

“They’ll come to our place on Sunday with some guys who ride our place well but it goes without saying that we want to continue our unbeaten start to the season at Owlerton.

“We know we’re going to need to be at the top of our game in all three of this weekend’s meeting to put us in a strong position in terms of qualifying.

“But they boys are up for it, the team spirit is good and we’re all really looking forward to a busy weekend together as a group.”