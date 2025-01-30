Community funding leaving a sporting legacy in Darnall

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New sporting sessions are being delivered in Darnall to improve the health and wellbeing of local young people thanks to special community funding.

Darnall Education and Sports Academy (DESA) was awarded £1,000 from Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park’s grant giving programme, the Legacy Fund, by South Yorkshire’s Community Foundation (SYCF).

Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park partnered with SYCF to give grants of up to £1,000 to local community organisations delivering mental and physical wellbeing activities and reducing social isolation.

DESA, based in the heart of Darnall across multiple sites, used the grant to provide underprivileged children with free access to Saturday morning football sessions.

Darnall youngsters enjoying one of the DESA football sessions.

Held at Sheffield Hallam University City Athletics Stadium on Woodbourn Road, the sessions were run over six weeks and attracted more than 40 young people learning key soccer skills.

The money was also used to fund discounted, monthly, female-only swimming sessions at Ponds Forge International Sports Centre, as well as offer free access to DESA’s weekly Youth Club held at the Starworks in Darnall.

Kamran Din, CEO and director of DESA, said: “We’re so grateful to the teams at Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park and South Yorkshire’s Community Foundation for their support.

“The Legacy Fund grant has been pivotal to supporting us to set up these new sessions in Darnall. The money has enabled us to continue our work in the community but also increase our offer enabling us to reach a wider demographic of young people.”

DESA aims to promote healthy and active lifestyles to local young people through sports sessions including football, cricket, and basketball. The group also offers educational projects with a focus on physical and mental wellbeing and community cohesion.

Claire Fretwell is the operations manager for Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park, which is delivering London 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games legacy through four themes of Sport, Community, Environment and Economy.

She said: “Kamran and the DESA team are incredibly passionate about improving the physical and mental wellbeing of young people in Darnall, which is why we’re so proud to support their work through our Legacy Fund. It’s wonderful to see how the money is enabling the group to expand its work and deliver even more sessions.

“Community initiatives are very much the foundation of our work and the impact the Park has on the local area is a hugely important aspect of the Olympic legacy. Since launching the fund in 2023, we’ve been able to distribute over £30,000 to charitable organisations and we look forward to working with even more groups this year.”

The fund is being managed and administered by South Yorkshire’s Community Foundation the region’s largest local grant giving charity. In the last year, SYCF, based in High Green, awarded £1.7m to more than 400 groups across the region.

Michelle Dickinson, head of philanthropy and programmes for SYCF, said: “We know many local charities, social enterprises and community groups are doing incredible work providing physical and mental health and well-being activities. We’re proud to be working in partnership with Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park to award grants to community organisations to support their efforts.

“It’s fantastic to see the positive impact our funding has on the community, and we’re delighted DESA has been able to expand its sporting and educational sessions and reach out to even more young people in Darnall.”

For more information visit www.sycf.org.uk.