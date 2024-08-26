City of Sheffield Water Polo Club’s Malta Training Camp: A Fantastic Experience

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The City of Sheffield Water Polo Club (COSWPC) has recently returned from an incredible seven-day training camp in Malta, hosted by SPR Travel Malta and Sirens ASC. This trip was an unforgettable experience for players and coaches, filled with intense training, friendly competition, and fun activities.

The team had the privilege of being coached by international-level coaches and referees who put a special focus on refining techniques and improving overall performance. Under their expert guidance, the players were pushed to their limits and learned invaluable skills that will enhance their game. On top of that, they got the chance to compete in several matches against local Maltese teams. The games took place in Malta’s stunning pool complexes and even in the open sea, adding an extra layer of excitement and challenge to the competition.

But it wasn’t all work and no play! In their downtime, the team took full advantage of Malta’s beautiful scenery and culture. They enjoyed a boat trip around the crystal-clear waters, visited a water park, relaxed on the beach, and explored the historic capital, Valletta. These activities not only helped the team bond but also allowed them to unwind and create lasting memories.

One of the standout highlights of the trip was the opportunity to attend two top-tier water polo league matches at Malta’s national stadium. The excitement was palpable as the first game was decided by a thrilling penalty shootout. The second game saw the hosts, Sirens ASC, secure a victory and celebrate their win with the Girls’ Championship Cup! Watching these elite-level games gave the players insight into high-level water polo and inspired them to bring that same energy and determination to their own matches.

City of Sheffield Water Polo Club’s Malta Training Squad

Throughout the trip, the children were exceptional ambassadors for COSWPC, earning praise and compliments from the locals and our gracious hosts. Their exemplary behaviour and sportsmanship made the club incredibly proud.

COSWPC would also like to thank their sponsors, Rapid Response, for providing the team with stylish and comfortable hoodies that kept everyone feeling united and looking sharp throughout the week.

This training camp in Malta was a fantastic experience filled with personal growth, team spirit, and unforgettable memories. A brilliant team effort from everyone involved made it a true success!

They look forward to taking what they learned back home and continuing to develop as a team. Gabby Williams, Head Coach, shares a massive thank you to all who supported the club, and to SPR Travel Malta and Sirens ASC for hosting such an amazing training camp.