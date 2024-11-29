City of Sheffield Water Polo Club shines at EU Nations Cup

In the nick of time by team captain Severn Annakin.

The City of Sheffield Water Polo Club (COSWPC) represented the Swim England North East Region with distinction at the EU Nations tournament, demonstrating resilience, determination, and exceptional teamwork. Competing against national teams in their first international-level event, the COSWPC 2007 girls’ squad left a lasting impression on the international stage.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The tournament began with a challenging fixture against the England National Squad. Although COSWPC faced a 19-8 defeat, the team showcased immense spirit and fought brilliantly throughout the game. The players gained invaluable experience, setting the tone for the rest of the competition.

In their second match, the COSWPC girls faced the Slovakian National Team in a thrilling contest. The lead alternated frequently, with both teams vying for control. Despite a narrow loss by just one goal at the final whistle, the COSWPC squad earned respect for their determination and ability to compete at such a high level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The squad achieved their first international victory against the Swiss National Team, delivering an outstanding performance marked by excellent teamwork and strategic play. This hard-fought win was a testament to their growing confidence and skill under pressure, making the club and coaches immensely proud.

City of Sheffield Water Polo EU Nations Cup Team

The momentum continued as COSWPC triumphed over the Scottish team in an 11-7 victory. The win secured the team a spot in the 5th/6th place playoff, where they faced a rematch against Switzerland. Despite their best efforts, COSWPC ultimately finished in 6th place, a remarkable achievement given the level of competition.

Over four days of intense matches, the COSWPC squad defeated two international teams and narrowly lost to two others, underscoring their ability to compete on the global stage. For many players, this was their first exposure to international water polo, and they embraced the challenge wholeheartedly. Beyond the results, the tournament provided invaluable learning opportunities, fostering growth and camaraderie among the team.

The squad’s performance also earned them an invitation to Slovakia for a training weekend, further highlighting their potential and the recognition they have garnered. Throughout the competition, the girls exemplified the spirit and dedication of the Swim England North East region, making their club, coaches, and supporters proud.

Their journey at the EU Nations tournament is a testament to their hard work and commitment, and it serves as inspiration for the entire water polo community in the North East.